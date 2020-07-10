|
Sanderson (Hebburn)
formerly of Ryton Peacefully in hospital on
Monday 6th July, aged 89 years,
Norman, devoted husband of
the late Beulah (nee Brown).
A much loved dad of Catherine
and loved father in law of Peter.
Adored grandad of Chris and Jennifer and cherished great grandad of Jacob and Ember
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 17th July at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors,
Tel no 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on July 10, 2020