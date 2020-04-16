|
|
|
King Olive
(Whiteleas) Passed away peacefully in
Stapleton House on 13th April 2020, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry,
dearly loved mam of Harry and the late Les, dear mother-in-law of Pat and Mary, a much loved nanna of Rebecca and Victoria, great nanna of Jack, Sienna and Polly and
much loved sister in law of Sandra.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 23rd April at 9am.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeral Care Tel: (0191) 489 7400
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020