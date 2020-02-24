|
|
|
REDMAN (Hebburn) Peacefully in Windsor Care Home on 13th February 2020, aged 84 years. Olive (formerly Brown, nee Finnigan). Beloved wife of Bobby, dearly loved mam of Tony, Angela, Pamela and the late Christine
and Michael, and a much loved
mother in law, nana and great nana.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Monday 2nd March at 11.15am.
No flowers by Olive's request, donations if desired in aid of
Tiny Lives, a donation box will be provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 4897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020