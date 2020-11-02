|
|
|
BARTRAM (South Shields) Peacefully at home on
October 21st, aged 70 years,
Patricia (Pat Gilland,
née Middlemiss).
Dearly beloved Wife of Billy,
much loved Mam of Nicholas,
Mother-in-law of Paula,
adored Nana of Amelia, Abigail
and Charlotte and Sister of
Linda and Shirley.
A celebration of Pat's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on 9th November at 2pm.
Unfortunately due to the current Covid restrictions, it will be limited
to her family and closest friends.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson
Funerals, 108 Imeary Street,
Tel 0191 455 1111.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020