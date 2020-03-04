|
|
|
Brown Patricia
(Pat) Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 1st March 2020, aged 74 years. Beloved partner of David, much loved mam of Sharon and Ken,
loved nana of Matthew, Stephanie and Susie-Jean and loving
mother-in-law of Bob and Alison.
Sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Could family and friends please meet for Funeral Service at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March 2020
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to PSP Association.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals
Tel: 0191 454 4960
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020