Hassan (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital with her loving family by her side on 22nd January, aged 77 years, Patricia (Pat).
Beloved wife of Brian, dearly loved mam of Wayne, Darin and Colin,
a dear mother-in-law of Jacqui,
Sue and Lynne, adored nana of
Grant, Kelly, Lily, Stacey, Jordan
and Yasmin, also great nana of
Theo, Junior and Joshua.
A celebration of Pat's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday, February 10th at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations may be collected after the service for Alzheimer's Society.
Pat will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, 108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020
