Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Joyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Joyce

Notice Condolences

Patricia Joyce Notice
Joyce Patricia Mary
(Patsy) Peacefully on 11th September 2020, aged 73 years.
Devoted wife to Michael.
Much loved mam of Michael and Stephen and cherished nanna of Dylan, Abbey, Sophie and Shannon. Dear sister to Ronnie, Marjorie and Irene, also sister-in-law to Jean
and Michael.

Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 25th September at 12.30pm.
Patsy will be resting with
Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow
where floral tributes may be sent, alternatively donations in lieu can
be received after the service.
Tel (0191) 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -