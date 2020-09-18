|
|
|
Joyce Patricia Mary
(Patsy) Peacefully on 11th September 2020, aged 73 years.
Devoted wife to Michael.
Much loved mam of Michael and Stephen and cherished nanna of Dylan, Abbey, Sophie and Shannon. Dear sister to Ronnie, Marjorie and Irene, also sister-in-law to Jean
and Michael.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 25th September at 12.30pm.
Patsy will be resting with
Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow
where floral tributes may be sent, alternatively donations in lieu can
be received after the service.
Tel (0191) 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 18, 2020