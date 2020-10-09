Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Joyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Joyce

Notice

Patricia Joyce Notice
JOYCE Patricia The family of the late Patricia Joyce wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also for the cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes received and donations to Macmillan £138.75 and
Marie Curie £138.75.
Special thanks to all
who cared for Patricia.
Thanks to Roy Merrin for a comforting service and to
Gill Martin and all the staff at
Co-op Funeralcare in Jarrow
for funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -