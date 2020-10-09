|
|
|
JOYCE Patricia The family of the late Patricia Joyce wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also for the cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes received and donations to Macmillan £138.75 and
Marie Curie £138.75.
Special thanks to all
who cared for Patricia.
Thanks to Roy Merrin for a comforting service and to
Gill Martin and all the staff at
Co-op Funeralcare in Jarrow
for funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020