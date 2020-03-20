|
|
|
Mason (Jarrow) Peacefully in Stapleton House
Care Home on 5th March 2020, aged 91 years,
Patricia (Nee O'Brien).
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
much loved mum of Donna,
dear mother-in-law to Glen and a dearly loved nanna to Holly.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Friday 27th March at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Dementia UK.
A donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries Tel Coop Funeralcare, Jarrow, on 0191 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020