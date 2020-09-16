Home

Patricia Stobbs Notice
STOBBS South Shields Passed away in the Sunderland Royal Hospital on the 11th September 2020,
aged 77 years, Patricia (née Bage).
A devoted wife of Bob. A dearly loved mam of Gary, Julie, Melanie and Phil. A much loved nana of Donna, Rachael, Nicola and Molly. Great nana to Emily, Demi, Lexis, Ava-Rose and Darice-Mai.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd September 2020 at 2.45pm.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 16, 2020
