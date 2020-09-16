|
STOBBS South Shields Passed away in the Sunderland Royal Hospital on the 11th September 2020,
aged 77 years, Patricia (née Bage).
A devoted wife of Bob. A dearly loved mam of Gary, Julie, Melanie and Phil. A much loved nana of Donna, Rachael, Nicola and Molly. Great nana to Emily, Demi, Lexis, Ava-Rose and Darice-Mai.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd September 2020 at 2.45pm.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
tel 0191 4550904.
