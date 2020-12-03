|
|
|
TALBOT Patricia (Pat)
(nee Sibbald)
South Shields A Much-Loved and Many-Loving Woman of Good Christian Faith, Gentle Human Kindness, and Great Diverse Creativity. Died, peacefully, at home, with family, aged 86, Monday 23rd November 2020. Ever-Loving and Ever-Loved Wife (64 Years) of Husband Gordon. Loving and Loved Mother of Andrea and Philip. Mother-in-Law of lan. Grand Mother of Mark and Paul and Partners, Amanda and Samii. Great Grandmother of Logan, Lucas and Eden. Also Loved and Highly Regarded by other Family Members, Friends, Neighbours and the many Fellow Human Beings she met during her Earthly Life Journey. Memories of Pat will be Long-Lived and Infinitely Pleasing. 2 Tim 4:7
'I have fought the good fight,
I have kept the faith.'
Funeral Arrangements:
St. Michael's Church, South Shields, 1.15pm, Thursday, 10th December; South Tyneside Crematorium, 2pm. (Covid 19 restrictions apply.) Donations, if desired, instead of flowers, to Hospitality and Hope, South Tyneside. Enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals 0191 4551111
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020