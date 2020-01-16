|
|
|
DUFFY Patrick (Paddy)
Boldon Colliery,
Rowlands Gill Peacefully on 4th January 2020, aged 76 years.
Devoted husband of Pauline,
beloved father of Andrina and
Kevin, dear father-in-law of Johnny and Tracey, treasured grandad of Olivia, Lauren, Katie and Jack and great-grandad of Jackson,
missed by Bella and Penny.
Would friends please meet for service at St. Barnabas Church, Rowlands Gill on Thursday
23rd January at 1.00pm followed by interment in Hookergate Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020