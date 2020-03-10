|
|
|
Leach (South Shields) Suddenly but peacefully in hospital with his loving family by his side on 27th February, aged 69 years.
Paul, loving husband of Christine, much loved dad of Christopher and Claire, a dear father-in-law of Claire, adored granda of Sky, Maisy and Ellie. Paul will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
A celebration of Paul's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 17th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
S.T.D.H. Intensive Care Unit.
Paul will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, Whiteleas Way.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020