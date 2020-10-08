|
GIBSON Pauline Peacefully on 27th September 2020, aged 91 years.
Devoted wife of the late Thomas.
Much loved Mam of the late Thomas, Rosemary and Suzanne.
Cherished Grandma to David, Lynn, Tony, David, Daniel, Lee and the late Paul, also a loving Great Grandma to Charlotte, Rachel, Michael and dearest sister of the late John
and Dennis Ord.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 14th October at 1:15pm.
Pauline will be resting with
Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields, where floral tributes may be sent.
All enquiries tel: (0191) 455 5521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020