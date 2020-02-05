|
Finlay (South Shields) Peacefully on 28th January 2020, aged 89 years, Peggy.
Loving wife of the late George,
much loved mam to Keith, Carol, Kevin, Colin and Cheryl.
Dearly loved mother-in-law, granma and great granma.
Family and friends please meet for service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on
Tuesday 11th February at 11.30am followed by interment in
Harton Cemetery at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request of Peggy. Donations, if desired, to
Dementia UK. A donation box will be provided after the service.
All enquiries Tel Coop Funeralcare on 0191 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020