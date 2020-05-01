Home

Murtaugh South Shields In Harton Grange Care Home
on April 21st, aged 85 years,
Peggy (nee Buddha)
devoted wife of Bill,
much loved mam of
Brenda, Valerie, Pauline and Derek,
loving mother in law of
Les and Rodger,
cherished nana and great nana
also a loved sister of Jennie.
Private funeral service due to
current situation at
South Shields Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services
128/130 Fowler Street,
South Shields, Tel 01914565858.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 1, 2020
