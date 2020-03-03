|
|
|
Parker (South Shields) Peacefully at home after a short illness on 27th February 2020,
aged 76 years. Penny
(née Hutchinson, formerly Wood)
Adored Mam of Ralph and Guy and a dearly loved grandmother to Jamie, Matty, Hattie, Thomas and George.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 2.00pm.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired to
The National Autistic Society
and Cancer Research.
A donation box will be
provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020