Chapman Peter Leslie 61, of South Shields, passed away on the 17th September 2020.
Dad to Scott, Joe and Jordan, brother to John and Lorraine, brother-in-law to Christine and Graham, grandad to Arabella, uncle to Shaun, Sarah, Ross, Lee, Donna and Matthew, and friend to Martina, Sam, Shaun and many more.
Funeral taking place at
South Shields Crematorium,
John Reid Road, NE34 9DT, on Thursday 1st October at 2:45pm.
A legend who will be greatly remembered and missed x
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 28, 2020
