DAVIDSON East Boldon Passed suddenly Sunday 26th July, aged 63 years, Peter.
Loving fiance to Lesley, doting dad to Gary, Ian and Lynne, and granddad to Jessica, Emily, Evie and Lola.
Much loved younger brother to Pauline, Kenny and Christine. Funeral to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 10th August 2020 at 2pm all welcome outside the crematorium and for drinks after the ceremony.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 3, 2020