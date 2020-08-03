Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
14:00
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Davidson

Notice Condolences

Peter Davidson Notice
DAVIDSON East Boldon Passed suddenly Sunday 26th July, aged 63 years, Peter.
Loving fiance to Lesley, doting dad to Gary, Ian and Lynne, and granddad to Jessica, Emily, Evie and Lola.
Much loved younger brother to Pauline, Kenny and Christine. Funeral to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 10th August 2020 at 2pm all welcome outside the crematorium and for drinks after the ceremony.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -