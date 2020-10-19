|
FALLON (South Shields) Peacefully surrounded by his family on October 6th, aged 78 years.
Peter, beloved husband of Sandra, much loved dad and father-in-law
of Iain, Lorna, Rachel and Andrew,
a precious grandad to
Olivia, Lollie and Harry.
Family and friends please gather
to celebrate Peter's life at
St Stephen's Church, South Shields on Wednesday 28th October at 1.30pm, followed by a private committal service.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired in aid of Cancer Research and Go For Gold.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals, 0191 4551111
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 19, 2020