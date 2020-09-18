|
|
|
Small (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
11th September, aged 73 years.
Peter, beloved husband of the late Jennifer, a dearly loved dad of
Nicola and Joanne, adored granda of Abbie, Emily, Helen and Joel.
Peter will be missed by all his
loving family and friends.
A celebration of Peter's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 25th September at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be collected after
the service for bloodcancer.org.uk
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 18, 2020