Toal The family of the late Peter Toal wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also for the cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes and donations to Heart Foundation and Kidney Foundation received.
Special thanks to Steven O'Brien.
Thanks to Michael Howe for a comforting service and to Gill Martin and the staff of Coop in Jarrow for funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020
