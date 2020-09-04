|
SWINBANKS South Shields Peacefully in hospital surrounded
by his loving family on the
27th August 2020, aged 66 years, Phil. A much loved husband to Tracey, a treasured dad,
granda and great granda.
Phil will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Service to be held at South Shields
Crematorium on Wednesday
9th September 2020 at 11.15 am.
No flowers by request please.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 4, 2020