|
|
|
Hall Boldon Colliery
(Formerly of
South Shields) Sadly passed away on
11th February 2020, aged 68 years. Phil, a much loved Husband of Lynda. A devoted Dad of Claire and
Father in law of Darren.
Adored Granda of Lucie and Daisy.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
26th February at 2.45pm.
There will be a donation box at the crematorium for Cancer Research UK for anyone who would like to make a donation in honour of Phil.
Family and friends are kindly
invited afterwards to The Shack
for refreshments.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020