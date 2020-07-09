Home

Philip Wilson Notice
Wilson Philip Beloved son of Carole
and the late Walter, much loved
dad of Louis and Rebecca,
loving brother Dean, Gary and Lisa,
also a cherished brother-in-law,
uncle and friend.
Due to the current situation
a family service will take place on
Thursday 16th July in South
Shields Crematorium at 11:15am.
Friends are welcome
to stand outside of the chapel
where the service will be
relayed on the speakers.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Liver Unit at the Freeman hospital.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 9, 2020
