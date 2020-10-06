|
|
|
LAMB (Hebburn) Peacefully in the Whitehouse Residential Care Home, Jarrow, on 27th September 2020,
aged 88 years.
Philomena, beloved wife of
George, much loved mother of George Jnr, Moira, John, Philip, Veronica and Helen. A dear mother-in-law to Pat, Tom and Julie and a dearly loved grandmother to Jessica, John, Georgia, Joseph, Toni and Joel.
Funeral will take place in South Shields Crematroium on
Thursday 8th October at 2.45pm.
Sadly, restrictions are in place so all enquiries tel Coop Funeralcare, Jarrow on 0191 4897400.
Will be sadly missed and forever
in our hearts x
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020