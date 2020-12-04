|
|
|
Glen (nee Welsh)
Jarrow Phyllis suddenly but peacefully passed away on 30th November 2020, aged 80 years.
A beloved wife of the late David (Podger) and much loved
mam of the late David.
She will be forever missed by her dear friends Lynn, Lena, Maria
and her family and friends.
Service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 10th December 2020
at 12:30pm.
No flowers by Phyllis' request
please, donations may be
made in lieu directly to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020