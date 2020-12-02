|
|
|
THOMPSON Hebburn Priscilla Ellen (Cilla) gained her wings on the 29th November 2020,
aged 82 years.
Wife of the late Thomas (Tom). Beloved mam of Michael, Ellen, Karen, Pauline, Rhondda.
Devoted nana and great nana. Mother in law to Gary, Terry and the late Paul and Rasheda.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at South Shields Crematorium
at 1.15pm.
When links of life are broken and loved ones have to part,
it leaves a wound no one can heal,
an ever aching heart.
Life goes on, we know that's true, but it's just not the same
without you xxxx
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020