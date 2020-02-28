|
Hutchinson (South Shields) Peacefully on 22nd February
aged 91 years, Ralph.
Beloved husband of Solveig (Sylvia). Much loved dad of Raymond and Karen. A dear father in law of Iwona and John, adored grandpa of Catherine, Ruth, Mark and Rebecca also great grandpa of Alex and Everly.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 6th March at 9.45 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Cancer Connections.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020