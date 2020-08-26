Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Hackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Hackett

Notice Condolences

Ray Hackett Notice
Hackett Ray
(Jarrow) Passed away on 19th August 2020, aged 71 years.
A loving Partner, Dad, Granda,
Great Granda, Father in law, Brother, Brother in law, Uncle, Great Uncle and dear Friend.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Bede's Church, Jarrow, on Wednesday 2nd September at 10.30am, followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium
at 11.15am.
All welcome back afterwards to
The Golden Lion.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The British Legion Poppy Appeal
can be received at Church.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow Tel: 091 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -