|
|
|
Hackett Ray
(Jarrow) Passed away on 19th August 2020, aged 71 years.
A loving Partner, Dad, Granda,
Great Granda, Father in law, Brother, Brother in law, Uncle, Great Uncle and dear Friend.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Bede's Church, Jarrow, on Wednesday 2nd September at 10.30am, followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium
at 11.15am.
All welcome back afterwards to
The Golden Lion.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The British Legion Poppy Appeal
can be received at Church.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow Tel: 091 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020