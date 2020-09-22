Home

Ray Hudson

Notice Condolences

Ray Hudson Notice
Hudson Hebburn Peacefully passed away on the
16th September 2020 aged 76 years.
James Raymond (Ray).
A beloved dad to Lisa and Lynn, a loving grandad. Also a much loved father in law, brother and uncle.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 28th September 2020 at
St Aloysius RC Church at 2.00pm. Followed by interment at
Hebburn Cemetery.
Family flowers only please donations if desired to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 22, 2020
