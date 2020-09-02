Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Hebburn
9 Ellison Street
Hebburn, Co. Durham NE31 1BP
0191 483 6521
Ray Jenkins

Notice

Ray Jenkins Notice
Jenkins Ray
(Jenka) The family of the late Ray wish to express their sincere thanks to family and friends for all the cards received
and for the memories and stories shared with them during their recent bereavement.
Special thanks to Elliot, for his reading and to Rod, Tosh,
Teaser, Joe, Jimmy and Frankie
for carrying Ray.
Thank you to Humanist Ian Hunter for a comforting service and to all the staff at Co-op Funeralcare Hebburn, Audrey and Jaymie especially Funeral Director
Gill Martin.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 2, 2020
