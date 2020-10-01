Home

Notice Condolences

Ray Young Notice
YOUNG (South Shields) After a long illness at home on 26th September, aged 72.
Ray, loving Husband of Margaret, Dad to Craig and Claire,
Father-in-law to Lindsay and Ray and Granda to Lucy, Ellis, Alex and Poppy, Brother to Lillian,
Brother-in-law to John.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 7th October at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations to Macmillan and District Nurses, Haematology STDH. Enquiries to Your Choice Funerals Tel: 01914544960.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020
