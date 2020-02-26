|
ADAMS South Shields Suddenly in hospital on the 19th February 2020 aged 62 years, Raymond. Much loved husband of Janet, a devoted dad of Emma and son-in-law Jamie and an adored granda of Conner, Jessica and Jack. Ray will be sadly missed. Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 9.45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust, donations may be received at the Crematorium. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020