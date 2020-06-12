Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Brash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Brash

Notice Condolences

Raymond Brash Notice
Brash (South Shields) Peacefully after a long illness
on the 8th June 2020, aged 91 years.
Raymond (Ray) beloved husband of the late Anne much loved dad of Anne, Ray, Billy, Heather and Shirley. A dear father-in-law and
a dearly loved fatty granda
and great fatty granda.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 18th June at 12:30pm
sadly restrictions are in place so all enquiries please telephone the
Co-op Funeralcare South Shields
on 01914555521.
Ray is now with his beloved Anne and will be forever in our hearts
and will be remembered always.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -