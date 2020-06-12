|
|
|
Brash (South Shields) Peacefully after a long illness
on the 8th June 2020, aged 91 years.
Raymond (Ray) beloved husband of the late Anne much loved dad of Anne, Ray, Billy, Heather and Shirley. A dear father-in-law and
a dearly loved fatty granda
and great fatty granda.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 18th June at 12:30pm
sadly restrictions are in place so all enquiries please telephone the
Co-op Funeralcare South Shields
on 01914555521.
Ray is now with his beloved Anne and will be forever in our hearts
and will be remembered always.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 12, 2020