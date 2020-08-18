Home

Raymond Jenkins Notice
Jenkins Raymond
"Jenka"
(Boldon Colliery) Peacefully on 13th August 2020, aged 64 years.
Loved son to the late
Raymond and Thelma.
Much loved Dad of
Lisa, Nicola and Kevin.
Cherished Grandad to Jac, Leah, Liam, Jamie, Kelsey, Tia, Jayden, Lewis, Nathan, Lucy and Carter,
also a loving brother of Linda, father in law and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 24th August, at 12:30pm.
No flowers please.
All welcome back
afterwards to The Shack.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Hebburn. Tel: (0191) 483 6521
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 18, 2020
