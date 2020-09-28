|
McGOW
Raymond
(Ray) Passed away peacefully at home,
surrounded by his family, on
Sunday 20th September 2020 after a short illness, aged 74 years.
Devoted husband to the late Edith.
Father to Paul, Terence, Elizabeth
and their partners, also a dear
grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 1st October 2020 at 12.30pm. Funeral procession to leave from
Ray's home address at 12 midday.
For those who can't attend Ray's service a live stream is available.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow. Tel: (0191) 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 28, 2020