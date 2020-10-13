|
McGow
(Jarrow) The family of the late Raymond wishes to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also for the letters of condolence, floral tributes received and donations to Cancer Research.
Many thanks to district nurses. Special thanks to Michael Howe
for a comforting service and to
Gill Martin and the staff of
Co op Funeralcare in Jarrow
for funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020