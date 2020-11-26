|
|
|
Smith Hedworth Sadly, passed away on
19th November 2020 aged 64 years. Ray a devoted father of Jamie and Samantha, Father in law of Craig and Luke and precious grandad of Joey, Scott and Daniel.
The Funeral will take place on Wednesday 2nd December at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan. A collection box will be provided at the crematorium
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon 01915191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020