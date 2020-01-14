|
NICOL Rhoda Peacefully in hospital,
surrounded by her loving family,
on 5th January, aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of George, much loved mam of Tracey, Karen, Alan, Anthony, Lee and Hayley,
also a loving mother-in-law, gran, great-gran, sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service on Tuesday 21st January in South Shields Crematorium at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 4545700
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020