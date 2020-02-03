|
Ames Richard I know you have dementia;
but oh how I love you so,
you have not forgotten my name, as you say San lots of times as I go.
You are the sweetest person anyone could ever know,
that's why you are so loving and very precious to me,
every day I visit twice,
because I can't let go.
It's not the same when I go home, it feels so empty.
I try to keep busy,
hardly sit in the chair;
because you are not facing me,
as we have done for years.
It's such a cruel world,
the pain is always there.
I just can't let go,
it's to hard to bear,
I feel I could shut my eyes and wish it was a dream and wake up and say thank goodness it's just a dream.
It's a terrible illness,
which you have to accept with love and understanding and do your very best.
We have been together for 53 years and never been apart, and now I do not know what to do with my broken heart. I hope you are still at the fence looking for me when I get off the bus and say you are 5 minutes late.
My lovely husband Richy,
your loving wife San
Xxxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020