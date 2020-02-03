|
Ames Richard Dad you and mam taught us that family is everything,
you were always there for me, through the good times and the bad, the laughs and the tears.
The hole in my heart will never be filled you are loved beyond words.
Me, Robert and Charlie
will make you proud.
I know you are watching over us Dad, like you always did,
you and Mam have showed
me what true love is.
Thanks for being my dad.
Love you always and forever
Your daughter Stella
and beautiful grandkids
Robert and Charlie xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020