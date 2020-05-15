|
PLUNKETT (South Shields) Suddenly, on 9 May 2020, aged 80 years.
Richard, darling husband of Susan (nee Waugh), much loved Dad of Louise (Alan), Jeremy (Chrissie), Dominic (Claire)
and a special Grandad to Sophie (Michael), Hugh, John and Andrew (in Ireland), Roscoe and also a Great-Grandad of Flynn.
The funeral service will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 1 June at 9:45am.
Sadly, restrictions are in place.
When we can, we will gather
with family and friends to remember him. Richard,
we were blessed to have you and we will miss you greatly.
On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. May he rest in peace.
All enquiries to
Peter Johnson Funeral Directors,
108 Imeary Street,
Tel: 0191 4551111.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 15, 2020