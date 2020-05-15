Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Plunkett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Plunkett

Notice Condolences

Richard Plunkett Notice
PLUNKETT (South Shields) Suddenly, on 9 May 2020, aged 80 years.
Richard, darling husband of Susan (nee Waugh), much loved Dad of Louise (Alan), Jeremy (Chrissie), Dominic (Claire)
and a special Grandad to Sophie (Michael), Hugh, John and Andrew (in Ireland), Roscoe and also a Great-Grandad of Flynn.
The funeral service will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 1 June at 9:45am.
Sadly, restrictions are in place.
When we can, we will gather
with family and friends to remember him. Richard,
we were blessed to have you and we will miss you greatly.
On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. May he rest in peace.
All enquiries to
Peter Johnson Funeral Directors,
108 Imeary Street,
Tel: 0191 4551111.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -