|
|
|
West (South Shields) Peacefully passed away on the
29th December 2019
aged 73 years, Richard.
A cherished Husband of the
late Carol Ann, a dearly loved dad
of Kristian and a devoted grandad
of Kyle, Alysha-Ann and Jak.
He will be deeply missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Please meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 20th January 2020 at 2:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be received in lieu
to RNLI.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020