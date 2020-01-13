Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard West

Notice Condolences

Richard West Notice
West (South Shields) Peacefully passed away on the
29th December 2019
aged 73 years, Richard.
A cherished Husband of the
late Carol Ann, a dearly loved dad
of Kristian and a devoted grandad
of Kyle, Alysha-Ann and Jak.
He will be deeply missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Please meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 20th January 2020 at 2:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be received in lieu
to RNLI.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -