Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Givens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Givens

Notice Condolences

Rita Givens Notice
Givens (South Shields)
Rita Young Passed away suddenly in hospital
on 17th August, aged 86 years.
Loving wife of the late John James and much loved mam of Paul.
Rita will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to take place on Thursday 3rd September 10.30 at St. Stephen's Church, followed by the committal at South Shields Crematorium at 11.15. Wake to be held after at The Mechanics Pub.
All Enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals 0191 4551111.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -