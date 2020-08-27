|
|
|
Givens (South Shields)
Rita Young Passed away suddenly in hospital
on 17th August, aged 86 years.
Loving wife of the late John James and much loved mam of Paul.
Rita will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to take place on Thursday 3rd September 10.30 at St. Stephen's Church, followed by the committal at South Shields Crematorium at 11.15. Wake to be held after at The Mechanics Pub.
All Enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals 0191 4551111.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020