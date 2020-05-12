|
Henzell Rita 1st May 2020.
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing at home of Rita.
Wife of the late Ronnie,
devoted mother to Elizabeth, Mark and the late Malcolm, nana to Stephanie, son in law Denis and sister to Victor. Rita devoted
her whole life to her family.
Always happy and smiling.
We will not hear that infectious laugh anymore, lovingly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Due to the current climate
there will be a private service
at Harton Cemetery on
Tuesday 2nd June at 12.15pm.
Deeply missed, rest in peace Mam.
We love you.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 12, 2020