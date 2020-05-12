Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
Harton Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Henzell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Henzell

Notice Condolences

Rita Henzell Notice
Henzell Rita 1st May 2020.
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing at home of Rita.
Wife of the late Ronnie,
devoted mother to Elizabeth, Mark and the late Malcolm, nana to Stephanie, son in law Denis and sister to Victor. Rita devoted
her whole life to her family.
Always happy and smiling.
We will not hear that infectious laugh anymore, lovingly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Due to the current climate
there will be a private service
at Harton Cemetery on
Tuesday 2nd June at 12.15pm.
Deeply missed, rest in peace Mam.
We love you.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -